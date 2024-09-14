Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.