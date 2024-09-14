Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Airbnb worth $63,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $17,155,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,029,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,933,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,933,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,352,949. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

