Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,932 shares of company stock worth $67,352,949. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

