Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Airship AI Trading Down 8.3 %
AISPW opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
About Airship AI
