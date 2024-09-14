Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in August

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,049.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

AKZOF stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $80.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

