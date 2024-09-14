Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 76,379 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.