Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. 1,139,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,271,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,117,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,282 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,709,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

