Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 78.8% in August

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 2.1 %

ALFVY stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.