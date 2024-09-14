Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $329,367,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,019 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,610,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,479 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,194,000 after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $90.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

