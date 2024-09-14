Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $125.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Institutional Trading of Allegion
Allegion Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE ALLE opened at $141.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegion Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
See Also
