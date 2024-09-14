Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 523 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

GLD stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.