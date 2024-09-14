Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

