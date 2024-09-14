Allen Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200,411 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $188,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

