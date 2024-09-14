Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 187.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Citigroup upped their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,421 shares of company stock worth $1,567,354 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

