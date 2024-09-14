Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,428 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 0.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $36,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,020,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Workday by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $250.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

