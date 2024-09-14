Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 683,034 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 683,034 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $71,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,004,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $86.32 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

