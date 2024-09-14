Allen Operations LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Tempus AI makes up approximately 0.7% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.07% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth approximately $19,886,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.
Tempus AI Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $77.00.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. Research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.