Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -110.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,389,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.