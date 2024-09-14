Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.0593 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $59.32 million and $641,216.94 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004812 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile
ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
