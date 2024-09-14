Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $172,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,299 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $4,041,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $87.48 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

