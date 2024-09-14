Alta Advisers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

