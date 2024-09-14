Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Alvotech Price Performance
ALVOW remained flat at $2.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Alvotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.
Alvotech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alvotech
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.