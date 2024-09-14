Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $183.54 and last traded at $184.23. Approximately 8,117,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 42,209,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

