AMERCO Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:UHALB)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

AMERCO Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UHALB opened at $67.10 on Friday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

