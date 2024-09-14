American Bank Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Shares of AMBK stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.
