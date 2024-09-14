American Bank Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

American Bank Price Performance

Shares of AMBK stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. American Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Get American Bank alerts:

About American Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.