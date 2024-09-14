American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.