American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Buys 384 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,676,000 after buying an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,438,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

