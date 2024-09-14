American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $314.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.