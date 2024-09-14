American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Trims Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

