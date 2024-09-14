American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 348.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

