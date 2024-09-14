American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.08.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.