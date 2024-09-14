Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as high as C$1.62. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 114,666 shares.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$263.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.12.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of C$70.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2988281 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$42,110.64. Insiders own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

