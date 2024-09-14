Analysts’ New Coverage for September 14th (ALIM, ANSS, BIG, CARV, CHEK, CIZN, CMCM, CPSH, FMS, GBR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, September 14th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

