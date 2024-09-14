Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$50.42

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.42.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BCE opened at C$48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

