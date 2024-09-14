Analysts Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target at $20.29

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

