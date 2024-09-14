Analyzing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 4.01% 6.38% 0.47% Glacier Bancorp 15.15% 6.06% 0.66%

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BayFirst Financial pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

16.9% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BayFirst Financial and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Volatility and Risk

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Glacier Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $118.27 million 0.44 $5.70 million $1.13 11.25 Glacier Bancorp $767.83 million 6.55 $222.93 million $1.75 25.34

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats BayFirst Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes. It also provides commercial real estate mortgages; construction and development, working capital, and business loans; auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and residential mortgages, personal lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mobile and online banking, treasury management, wire transfers, cash management, merchant processing, remote deposit capture, night depositor, online bill payment, courier, retail investment, ACH originations, and other services. It operates full-service banking centers in St. Petersburg, Seminole, Pinellas Park, Clearwater, Sarasota, Tampa, Belleair Bluffs, and Bradenton, Florida. The company was formerly known as First Home Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to BayFirst Financial Corp. in May 2021. BayFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

