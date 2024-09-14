ANDY (ANDY) Trading 41.4% Higher This Week

ANDY (ANDY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One ANDY token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ANDY has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00260482 BTC.

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00007445 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,988,754.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

