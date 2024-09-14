ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.14. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. ANGLE has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

