ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANGLE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.14. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. ANGLE has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.05.
About ANGLE
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.