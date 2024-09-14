Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $12,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

