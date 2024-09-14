Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

