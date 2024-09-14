Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Trimmed by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 3.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $114.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

