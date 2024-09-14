Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.62.

AAPL opened at $222.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14,145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,612,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,826 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

