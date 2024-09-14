AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $66,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

AppLovin Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,067,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at $640,067,216.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

