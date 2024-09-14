Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the August 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 2,534,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,801. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

