Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Down 4.6%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,612,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,265,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Arcadium Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALTM

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.