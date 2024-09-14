Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.