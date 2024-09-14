Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
