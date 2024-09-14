Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.15. 116,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,539,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,948 shares of company stock worth $360,910 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 531.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

