Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 4.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

NYSE ACRE opened at $7.54 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $84,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

