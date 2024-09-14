ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.04.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.85. ARM has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $188.75. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.28.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ARM by 33.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ARM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

