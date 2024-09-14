ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.33 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.41 million and $1.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,923.46 or 1.00021009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03551328 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,301,192.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

